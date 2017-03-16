Church gets new truck to assist outreach activities

The United Church in the Hoskins LLG of West New Britain now has a truck to do outreach programmes, thanks to Governor Sasindran Muthuvel.

More than 14,000 people in the LLG would benefit from the Malalia Fraternity Missionary Church truck which was recently presented by Muthuvel.

The vehicle will serve people consisting of four congregations and nine pastorates as far as Sabal Tepun and Kasia which fall under the West Nakanai division.

Malalia United Church’s superintendent minister Rev Robinson Isoli said: “We have had people walk as far as 10-20km to attend combined services on special occasions. The vehicle will greatly ease our transport issues.”

He said the vehicle was a boost for church programmes unlike the past when it was limited with lack of transport.

“Missionaries have always taught us to walk with the gospel like they did and that is a normal practice for laymen.

“But to have a leader (Muthuvel) who identified the church’s need and empower the work of the Gospel – that in itself speaks of the value and quality of leadership.”

Isoli thanked Muthuvel and urged the church members to look after the vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...