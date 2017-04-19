Church grateful for help

By HENRY MORABANG

A CHURCH has thanked Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko for allocating funds to build three staff quarters for a clinic.

Tkatchenko recently handed over the three staff quarters to the Foursquare Mission Clinic at Kaugere in the National Capital District.

Head pastor at Kaugere Pastor Rodney Tomuresia thanked Tkatchenko for supporting their request for staff housing.

“Thank you Minister. Our staff really appreciate your helping with housing,” he said.

“As you know, housing or accommodation is the biggest problem in the city for workers.”

Tomuresia said he expected an improvement in the work of the clinic’s staff.

Kaugere Clinic manager Janet Ponganei thanked Tomuresia and Tkatchenko for allowing her to occupy one of these three new homes.

Tkatchenko said he always supported church programmes and activities.

He commended Tomuresia for working hard to change the community in Kaugere and surrounding areas.

“I have no hesitation to say yes when Pastor Rodney and the Foursquare mission asked for help. At the end of the day, the staff really need these houses,” he said.

