Church group builds a fence as part of volunteer work

By NAOMI WASE

A TEAM from the Central Papua Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church has built a fence around a school in Central.

The team was on a mission called Kalo Mission 17 last month to provide projects and community services to Kalo village, in Kwikila, Central.

They camped at Kalo village for two weeks and built the fence around the school, dug a water well, built two ventilated pit toilets and cleaned the village.

They brought in a grader and fixed the road in order to transport the materials for the fence. They donated 30 bales of secondhand clothes to the villagers.

Among the team were 15 health workers who did health check-ups and provided basic health services to the villagers.

The health workers treated about 125 people every day in the two weeks that they were there.

In the evenings, they ran seminars on healthy living and lifestyle diseases.

During the presentation of the projects to the villagers, CPC president Pastgor Kove Tau thanked the villagers for allowing them to do the projects.

The mission work has been an annual event since 2014 and the church uses it to help selected communities in Central.

In 2014, they went to Magarida, in 2015 to Bereina and last year to Boera.

