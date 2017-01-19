Church groups receive K1 million funding

Church groups in Moresby South electorate were presented with K1 million by MP Justin Tkatchenko at Joyce Bay United Church on Monday.

During the cheque presentation, Tkatchenko said government partnership with churches was vital because it enhanced development.

“I have had a very good relationship with all the churches and they have worked closely together with me as the member to enhance the lives of our people through the name of God.”

Tkatchenko said the programmes and activities of churches had enhanced health and education services within Moresby South.

“The Four Square Church for example, is doing a fantastic job in Kaugere and the surrounding areas by assisting us with health services and also looking after our women, youths and our children in their programmes and activities.”

“St Francis Anglican Church as well as the Catholic Church do a fantastic job by helping to educate our children,” Tkatchenko said.

He said the partnership with the church groups was ongoing for the last four-and-a-half years and he looked forward to continue the relationship.

“It’s all part of working together with the churches and the community, by not creating something new but just by enhancing and assisting them with their programmes and activities.

“What we are doing is all about enhancing the church to roll out their services for the benefit of our people in Moresby South.”

Tkatchenko said the K1 million funding was allocated through the DSIP funds every year towards the programmes and projects run by denominations within Moresby South.

