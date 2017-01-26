Church to host theological symposium

THE United Church will host a theological symposium in June to engage a process to ‘appreciate the church’s establishment, growth, developments, and relevance in today’s context.’

Moderator of the church Rev Bernard Siai said the theological symposium would be of massive benefit to the church in the next 50 years.

“In the symposium, all the inputs and data processed, book of proceedings and a set of recommendations for the way forward will be produced. And also the basis for bringing about consolidation and change in the church for the next 50 years of ministry and social services.”

According to Rev Siai, the theme for this theological symposium will be “United Church, its establishment, growth, development and relevance in creating a vibrant church for 21st century and beyond.”

The symposium will be held from June 11 to 16 at the Rev Sione Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby with keynote speakers being Rev Dr Cliff Bird, the Director of Uniting World Programme in Fiji and Rev Dr Fele Nokise the principal of Pacific Theological College.

“Participants will be the moderator and wife including former moderators, bishops and wives including the former bishops, and 50 participants from each region which respective bishops will select but must include clergy, laity, youth and women. And also any members of the church from nearby regions may attend as registered members but will provide their own accommodation and meals.”

Apart from this, Siai said in January 2018, the church would be celebrating 50 years (golden jubilee) as an indigenous church.

“The church had already started preparations for these two events,” the moderator said.

He said a committee of leaders of the church has been appointed to lead and guide the process towards the theological symposium and golden jubilee celebrations to improve the work of the church in the next 50 years.

Siai thanked everyone in the church for their prayers and encouraged them to continue with their prayers until the church has held these two big events successfully.

Like this: Like Loading...