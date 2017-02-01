Church hosts dedication service for public servants

A CHURCH service was held for public servants in Morobe on Friday at the St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lae.

The dedication service was presided by Lutheran head bishop Rev Jack Urame, who dedicated a prayer to the 10,000-plus public servants in the country.

A handful of public servants including the province’s senior management team, coordination and monitoring committee members, provincial executive council members, LLG presidents and senior officers from the disciplinary forces attended the service.

Among them were National and Supreme Court Judge Don Sawong, acting provincial administrator Sheila Harou, deputy administrator (Infrastructure) Kissu Lucas, former administrator Masayang Moat and Lae Lord Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy.

Harou said it was the first time after so many years that the government under her management had decided to revive the church service to dedicate the province’s public service to God.

“The dedication service is basically to mark the opening of the public service calendar year for 2017,” Harou said.

“It’s in a way for public servant to come together and we dedicate ourselves, our jobs, our government, our people and our province to God,” she said.

“I believe that it’s only then that we’ll be able to positively influence the environment in which we operate.

“We would like to say that this is the first and we would like to do it on an annual basis.”

Provincial education chairman and Leron-Wantoat president Andrew Gena, who went up to deliver Morobe Governor Kelly Naru’s message, said the service was important because it reminded the province’s public servants and leaders to seek the hands of God in everything they did.

“I personally think we have to say sorry to God for not doing this in the past and also thank him for the many blessings he has bestowed in our lives,” Gena said.

Like this: Like Loading...