Church leader calls on Lutherans to change

A CLERGYMAN in Morobe says the commemoration of the Lutheran Church’s reformation 500 years ago is an opportunity for Lutherans to be reformed themselves.

Jonathan Metu, the Lutheran Church Kotec district president, said the church had achieved milestones in the last five centuries but also had some bad experiences, which would be used as a stepping stone to move forward.

The 17 districts of the Lutheran Church in PNG will commemorate the 500th church anniversary on Monday and Tuesday.

The event with the theme “Liberated by God’s Grace”, will reflect on the founder Dr Martin Luther of Germany who broke away from the Roman Catholic Church through his teachings of the Bible which culminated in him writing up to 95 theses.

Luther broke away from the Roman Catholic Church in 1517 to found the Lutheran Church.

He is described in Christian scholarly circles as one of the greatest reformers and thinkers of the church.

“Each member of the church must be reformed,” Metu said.

“Being reformed means being changed so you as a person must change.

“If you change, the church will change, the community will change and the country will change.

Metu said the Kotec district had some problems because there were killings and ethnic clashes in the Kalasa and Ube circuits of the church.

“We have to deal with this,” Metu said.

“We’ve got to bring people back to the true knowledge of God.”

Kotec district eight circuits, Sattleberg, Kalasa, Ube, Zhaka, Garaina, Dedua, Somba and Kwembum. These circuits have fifty-three parishes with more than 50,000 members.

As part of the reformation process, Metu said he had discussed with the Kotec district council to:

Hold Bible studies more regularly;

allow for more Bible teachings as opposed to preaching;

teach members about the importance of stewardship;

teach members about the importance of supporting the church in tithes and offerings; and,

And create a prayer group for the district.

“The important thing for us now is to see uniformity in the church,” Metu said.

“We don’t want the different circuits of Kotec to do things on their own.”

Like this: Like Loading...