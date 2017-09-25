Church leader calls on people to live by traditional values

A CHURCH leader says the people must use their traditional values and cultural heritage as their foundation in the face of changes.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea head Bishop Reverend Jack Urame said traditional wisdom and values had shaped the nation.

He said modernity and civilisation had “distorted our traditional foundations”.

He said many people had realised that “we are no longer in our traditional enclaves but are at the crossroads”.

He said being part of the global community would bring global development trends which had good and bad impacts.

“We see how technology, social injustice, economic inequality, ecological destruction, unsustainable developments and natural resource extraction affecting us greatly,” he said

He said these had seen an increase in greed, desire for money and goods, individualism and consumerism.

“They will continue to divide people and increase the gap between the rich and poor. The gap increases with people’s greed and desire to obtain more,” Urame said.

“The technology, money and material have divided us and destroyed our humanity, dignity and good relationships.

“As a nation, founded on strong principle of equality and sharing of resources for common good of all, our future must not be determined by money and material things of this world but by our values of love, generosity and human bond which our people in the past have embraced for generations.”

