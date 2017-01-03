Church leader, wife recognised for services

A CHURCH leader and his wife are among the 79 people honoured in the New Years awards by the Governor-General for their services to the nation.

The Right Reverend Laka Renagi, OBE, of the United Church was awarded the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL) which comes with the title of “Chief” for his dedicated service to the community and the United Church through his leadership in the past 40 years.

Wife Winnie was awarded the Member of the Order of Logohu (ML) for her dedicated service to the United Church, women development and the community.

Renagi told The National that he was humbled to receive the title.

“It’s a big title and to me it was a very big honour. My families are very happy and we thanked God for that blessing,” Renagi said.

East New Britain first premier and first regional member Ereman Vin Tobaining was also given the GCL title.

Reverend Father Joseph Bisson, SVD, from the Catholic Church and National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop were granted the Companion of the Order of the Star of Melanesia (CSM).

Samuel Geno, Hudson Ramatlap, Koi Trappe and Garry Tunstall received the Order of Logohu (OL).

The Order of Logohu (ML) was granted to Martin Upi Beni, Oswald Dumbari, Jason Hershey (O-Shen), Moriape Kavori, Reverend Beiti Levi, Pastor Harobi Manda, Dr John Stokes Niblett, Marama Winnie Renagi, Dr David Thiele, Angela Warpin and Pius Varpin.

The Logohu medal (LM) was granted to Anton Angui, Lucian Avari, David Awateng, Tap Golong, Reverend Terry Kuris Isan, Ingok Kuloi, Makara Kwapena, Paul Pangali, John Pyatu, Kuntip Rangil, Pastor Moses Songavare and Tuweyo Wapea.

Like this: Like Loading...