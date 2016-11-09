Church leaders support campaign

By OGIA MIAMEL

Fundraising activities for the Walk the Talk Against Cancer campaign are getting support from church leaders and members of Parliament, project manager Barbara Toiya says.

Toiya told The National that they received positive feedback from letters sent to Catholic bishops in the country and so far Archbishop of Mt Hagen Douglas Young, has presented them with K20,000.

She said Chuave MP Wera Mori has paid off the venue at for the fundraising dinner in Port Moresby to be held at the end of the year.

“The programme for the corporate dinner at Dynasty is confirmed,” Toiya said.

“Prime Minister Peter O’Neill will be the guest of honour and key note speaker.

“Music and the cancer theme song will be sung by the legendary Pat Siwi.

“Two big donations have come in, one from the Archbishop of Mt Hagen diocese Douglas Young – K20,000 – and the second cheque was from Monpi Coffee for K17,500.

“There are also other small personal donations coming in.”

The main fundraising activities include individual and church contributions through parishes from Goroka and Kundiawa diocese, corporate and business houses sponsors for the six-day Walk the Talk Against Cancer and one day drive against cancer and the corporate fund raising dinner at in Port Moresby.

She said 413 people have registered to walk.

The walk is from Asaro to Kundiawa via the Kuralba Pass and would be named Mari Mari Walk the Talk Against Cancer for PNG. It would be held from November 13-18.

It is compulsory for walkers to register and go through a health check and sign an insurance form in case of accidents.

Two medical doctors from Goroka General Hospital Dr Freda Wemin and Dr Waima Wiai have conducted health checks for participants to make sure all participants were healthy and fit for the walk.

The fundraising drive was the initiative of the Catholic Church Health Services of Goroka diocese and voluntarily carried out by four volunteers, Angela Kaupa, Pamela Krisimpa, Evelyn Mopafi and Barbara Toiya.

They aim was to raise enough funds to purchase cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities for Chimbu and Eastern Highlands.

Related