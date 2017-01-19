Church to mark anniversary

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE United Church will be celebrating Union Sunday on Jan 22 to mark its 49 years in Papua New Guinea.

Moderator of the United Church Rev Bernard Siai said the church was established on Jan 19, 1968 through the union of Papua Ekalesia (formerly London Missionary Society) the Methodist Church and the United Church of Northern Territory congregations in Port Moresby.

To mark this event, the 11 regions around PNG will be celebrating in various ways.

“For the assembly (national) office, we will celebrate this union service with the induction and dedication of new staff joining the assembly office,” he said.

“The new staff will include Rev Wesis Porop, the new assembly secretary of the church, Betty Kuili, the new assistant finance manager and the new board of the Assembly Women Fellowship.

Union Sunday will be hosted by the Lakani Toi congregation of Hanuabada village.

Rev Siai said that in Jan 2018, the church will be celebrating 50 years as an indigenous church.

“The church had started preparations for the big golden jubilee celebration on Jan 11-21, 2018.

“The church and the committees for the event are planning a major national event on Jan 19, 2018 in Port Moresby with venues yet to be confirmed,” he said.

Rev Siai also said that a “50 Years History Book” project was launched on Nov 29, 2016 in which Associate Professor Dr Api Maha was commissioned as the project researcher and author.

Rev Siai said that the book would be one of the gifts that he wished to give to the young people of the church on Jan 19, 2018.

Rev Siai said for further information, individuals could get in touch with Biango Buia on biangobuia@gmail.com or 3217239 and 71244909 at the assembly office.

Like this: Like Loading...