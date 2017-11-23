Church preparing for talent show to keep youths off crime

THE St Edward Ambang Catholic church in Jiwaka is hosting a talent show from Dec 18 to Dec 21.

Church treasurer Dorothy Amba said the purpose of the talent show was to groom the youths to become better citizens in the society.

Amba said it would keep the youths, especially students who were on holiday, busy and keep them away from illegal activities.

She said the show would include all the youths at Banz parish ,which is made up of five outstation churches.

Amba said they have sent out letters and over 300 youths have showed interest to part take in the show.

She said the show would include creative dances, a battle of sound, Bible quiz, tambourine dances and other activities.

Amba said group performances would be judged and prizes awarded to the best groups.

She said the talent show was first hosted at Banz parish and the youths from St Edward Ambang church won that and were tasked to host this year’s show.

Amba said the winner of this year’s talent show would be the host for next year’s event.

Like this: Like Loading...