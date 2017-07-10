Church remembers seafarers, offers prayers for their safety

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

THE St John’s Cathedral Parish of the Anglican Church celebrated Seafarers’ Day at the PNG Defence Force naval base in Port Moresby on Sunday.

“Seafarers’ Day is an annual event on our church calendar,” Anglican Bishop of Port Moresby Diocese Denny Guka said.

According to Bishop Guka, the event is held to thank God through prayers for the protection and guidance of people on ships, their services and also to the families of seafarers.

Bishop Guka said that it was important to seek the Lord Jesus’ guidance and protection in life.

“Jesus Christ, who is the saviour of the world, who is the master of the sea, the waves, of the storms, of the thunder, is always with us and we must always remember him whenever we run into storms in life.” Event coordinator Maisie Snijders said it was also a way of remembering those seafarers who lost their lives at sea.

“By way of showing respect, we threw blossoms into the sea to remember those who died at sea.”

Snijers said the event started in 1856 through the Church of England.

“It’s also known as the Mission of Seafarers and is an international Anglican mission serving seafarers of all nationalities and faiths.”

She also said that seafarers deserved people’s prayers and thoughts because they worked hard to deliver goods and services on time.

“We do not realise the amount of work the seafarers, captains and crew put in to bring goods from one country to another.

“Seafarers work day and night to bring goods to us, so they deserve our prayers.”

