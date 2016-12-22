Church secures K1m funding

CHURCHES in Milne Bay will receive a definite funding of at least K1 million every year starting next year.

This follows the passage of the Milne Bay Church-Government Partnership Programme (CGPP) Bill 2016 by the provincial assembly in Alotau on Tuesday.

The bill was presented by Community Development chairman and president of Huhu LLG Lelena Metoa, and passed by unanimous votes.

“The bill is our own initiative and is the first of its kind in the country,” Metoa said.

He said it was a significant piece of legislation that would enable the government to strengthen and cement its development partnership with the churches to enhance the physical and spiritual wellbeing of the people of Milne Bay.

Metoa said the law would make history for Milne Bay and PNG.

“It will change the political landscape of our province, add a new dimension to our development and enable the churches to forge a lasting partnership with the government from now and into the future,” Metoa said.

He thanked Governor Titus Philemon for initiating the Church-Government Partnership Programme in 2013 and funding it annually.

Philemon said the churches were now using the funds to build important infrastructures like church buildings and rectories for their clergy.

“It’s important that we (government) commit and continue to fund the churches,” Philemon said.

The annual programme is implemented by a governing council made up of the bishops of the three mainline churches – United, Anglican and Catholic and Kwato Church, while the Pentecostals are represented by Alotau Ministers Fraternal.

Philemon set up the programme and the council in 2014 and has allocated it K3 million over the last three years.

