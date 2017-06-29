Church stages event despite polling setbacks

DESPITE the nation going to the polls, members of the Ela United Church held their planned ‘seed sowing’ event in Port Moresby last Sunday.

Local pastor, Rev Obaha Gahuna, in his sermon, emphasised the importance of faith and told his congregation that church was the foundation of all life.

“Like a seed that grows into a plant, our faith starts very small and grows over time through godly activities both outside and within the church,” the pastor said.

Members of the congregation, sister churches presented seeds or offerings in groups to raise capital for the work of God within PNG and abroad.

According to congregation chairman, Gebo Henao, the construction of a three-level church started in 2011 and the first level was expected to be completed in Nov this year. The other levels would be completed later.

He said cash flow was the biggest challenge and the construction was mainly financed through tithes and offerings.

He also acknowledged the past members of the church who have passed away or moved on due to work commitments for their vision in setting the foundations for the church and said the current congregation has taken the baton and continued the race to achieve the purpose of God.

The Moderator of United Church in PNG, Rev Bernard Siai, was also at the event and acknowledged the congregation for their commitment in spreading the word of God.

“This is the spirit we want to encourage in the church. We are a church that supports the mission of God from our own pockets and only God will bless you individually for the offering you gave,” Siai said.

More than K160,000 was raised at the seed sowing event.

