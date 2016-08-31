Church youths participate in town clean-up

YOUNGSTERS from the Paiam Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church conducted a clean-up at Paiam town and were backed by Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL).

The youths, in the early hours of Aug 21, cleaned parts of the town.

BNL, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) department, assisted the youths with garbage bags and hand gloves.

Ipili Porgera Investments also assisted with more garbage bags.

Youth leader Kova Iyore said one of the components of the SDA youth ministry was “outreach”.

“As Seventh-day Adventists, we are part of the community and society that makes up the church so by involving the youths in community service work like this, it helps them realise their place in the community,” Iyore said.

“The SDA church is also a health promoting church so by cleaning up, we witness the health message.

“Community service is an ongoing activity.”

BNL community relations and engagement alternate manager Meck Minnala said they donated the bags and hand gloves after the group requested assistance from the company.

“In CSR, we work with members of the community on matters of common interest for their safety, convenience and betterment,” Minnala said.

“The cleanliness of the Paiam township is a mutual concern and, especially here in Porgera, youth groups rarely want to do something as volunteers to serve the community.

“I thank the youths for committing their time and energy to render this community service.”

