Churches fight over land

By PISAI GUMAR

TWO churches in Lae are fighting over a piece of land at Eriku along Buimo Road while an investigation to establish the ownership of the title is continuing.

The Revival Centres of PNG Inc, (RCPNG) through MS Wagambie Lawyers issued a seven-day notice to International Christian Fellowship Inc (ICF) on July 23 this year to remove the spike fencing erected around the disputed land.

On Saturday members of the RCPNG moved in and demolished the fencing.

The removal of the fences irked members of the ICF, especially youths and women who have found hope from the church’s social programmes.

According to a letter from acting Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning Luther Sipison to the ICF board on July 22, the land is still under investigation.

“Hence, you (ICF) can occupy the land parcel, Section 291, Allotment 14, Lae, Morobe province, until investigation is fully completed under my direction,” Sipison stated in his letter.

“Currently, according to our land information records, ICF has occupied and developed the land since 2007; thus, they should continue developing the land until further notice when the investigation is completed,” Sipison said.

ICF PNG secretary Nick Ropa said that they had secured the waste land in 2005 and began developing it since 2007 after submitting an application to the Lands Department in Port Moresby to acquire the title.

Ropa said his church spent almost K400,000 to develop the land to its current status.

“It is illogical that the land is still under investigation while we are fighting over it because the land board has yet to meet and decide the land title and ownership.”

4-Mile law and order chairman Philemon Bode and ward magistrate Ticky Nakao concurred that it was unacceptable for the churches to fight over the land and they should instead resolve the matter amicably.

“The attitude by churches to fight for the land in public whilst proclaiming spiritual messages is unacceptable to their members,” Nakao said.

