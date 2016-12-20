Our churches should get involved in debate

I write in response to the article, “High rate of violence in PNG condemned” (The National, Nov 16).

The article was related to two issues which are sexual violence and sorcery-related killings facilitated by Oxfam in Goroka. I would like to clarify my views in relation to the latter.

Lately in the dailies, we read of sorcery-related killings of which mainstream churches, the public and NGO’s strongly condemn of which the Australian International Development Minister Concetta Wells asked if any church groups get involved in sorcery killings of which Oxfam officials indicated that ‘Christians’ also took part in sorcery related killings during that meeting in Goroka.

I am sorry to say this but it is not the Christians (real born again) who take part but rather, the religious people do that.

I am also disappointed that many of our pastors in born again churches do not air their views or take part in some of the meetings in addressing this very serious issue from a spiritual point of view.

I wish to clarify a misconception about sorcery-related killings that it is a spiritual issue rather than a physical one where an ordinary person cannot discern and understand unless he or she is a real born again Christian.

I believe that sorcery is real and the devil, Lucifer, is behind it all.

If we go back to the Bible, if we say we are Christians; the answer is all laid out plainly in the Bible.

Remember when Jesus Christ walked the earth almost 2000 years ago, did he not cast out demons who possessed human beings? (Read the Gospel of Mark Chapter 1: verses 32, 34, 39, Chapter 5.)

If you look at these two chapters; it clearly stated that Jesus cast out demons who possessed human beings. Doesn’t that ring a bell?

Plainly the Bible tells us that sorcerers are agent provocateurs. They are possessed by demons by which they have no control over and the demons use humans who are being possessed to kill people and cast them to hell.

To all those religious people, you are not immune to the sorcerers because the devil is behind it all. Unless you are born again, my friend you are vulnerable because I am speaking from experience.

Read the Bible again, ‘1 John 4:4 reads; ‘Ye are of GOD little children, and have overcome them: because greater is HE that is in you, than he that is in the world.’

In other words, John is encouraging Christians that if you have accepted Christ as your personal Saviour, there is someone greater in you and that is Christ Himself and the devil cannot touch you.

You are protected from someone greater than the devil and his demons because there is no one greater that God of which Jesus Himself is the triune God.

On the other hand, if you are a church goer or might I say a religious person you are not protected where sorcerers can easily kill you.

Sorcerers are normal human beings but are being possessed and controlled by demons of which they have no control over.

There is much more to say but there is a big difference between a Christian and a Religious person.

Unless we address this issue from a spiritual perspective, there will be more killings as we are in the latter days and the devil knows that his days are numbered and he is working very hard to get as many to hell as possible by using his demon possessed sorcerers.

Unless you are a born again Christian; you will never understand.

Tumba Biinem

Port Moresby

