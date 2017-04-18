Churches get support

By OGIA MIAMEL

CHURCH health and education programmes will now be supported with direct funding from the Government through the Department of Community Development, Religion and Youth, Minister Delilah Gore says.

Gore told Life In The Spirit Ministry members who gathered at Taurama Valley in the National Capital District for the ground breaking ceremony recently that the Government has allocated K20 million for church partnership programmes.

“For the first time, the Government has started to fund the churches because churches reach the people, and churches live with the people, they grow the community, and they make our community a better place for Papua New Guineans to live because we have churches that stay with the people, stay in the community, its God living with people,” Gore said.

“When we have God in our lives, it transforms a person’s life and it brings peace into the community, into homes and families, and people can have better homes, we can have better children, we can bring up children in a Christian home that can be better citizens of this country.”

She said church leaders and members did a lot to help people in the remote areas of the country and they served where the Government failed to.

“Churches and its members commit and sacrifice alot because they want to spread the gospel.”

