Churches joins call for peaceful election

LEADERS of the seven churches in the country have called for a peaceful election to allow voters to exercise their democratic rights to select their parliamentarians.

Papua New Guinea Council of Churches secretary-general Reverend Roger Joseph said all forms of violence should be stopped.

“We must demonstrate before God our respect of the election process and human life,” Joseph said.

Bishop of the Gutnius Lutheran Church of PNG David Piso said: “We have already witnessed acts of electoral violence.

“This is not Christian. This is not what people want and this is not what God wants. We have an obligation to live peacefully and respect human life. Therefore, the violence must end.”

Tatamai Roman Catholic Church bishop Reverend Rochus Joseph urged voters to consider the importance of their choices.

