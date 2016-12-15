Churches need more trained pastors

CHURCHES are increasing in numbers so there is a great need for theological training for young men and women who are called to be trained to teach and preach the word of God.

This was the message from the head bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church Rev Jack Urame to graduates and guests at the graduation of Martin Luther Seminary two weeks ago.

“Theological training is the heart of mission,” Rev Urame said.

“Churches exist to extend the mission of God and theological training facilitates this mission by preparing people to dedicate their life, time and family to carry out God’s work.”

He advised graduating students of the seminary to defend the Christian church from false teachings apart from teaching and preaching.

“Jesus himself has set a perfect model of mission,” he said.

“He taught, preached, healed and prepared his disciples to extend the Kingdom of God so we should not lose focus on this model of mission.”

Rev Urame said that the Lutheran Church embraced the concept of the mission to teach, preach, heal and to extend the Christian faith to others.

He told the graduating students that God’s word cannot be traded for money or materials and the church must not be seen as a place for financial gain.

“Church gatherings must not be taken as opportunities for financial income,” he said.

“We as pastors should not consider our pastoral ministry as a means of earning an income or living in a good house.

“We must be humble in our pasoral duties to others.”

