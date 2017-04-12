Churches, NGOs work to change image

CHURCHES and non-government organisations in Hagen Central are working together to change the “criminal” image of “sin city” in Western Highlands through a rehabilitation programme for its residents.

Kelua Drug Addicts and Crime Stoppers Association member Lexon Ipta said Kelua was well known as a breeding ground for criminals.

He said they were slowly changing that image with the help of the Churches Coalition Against HIV/AIDS, drug and crime awareness campaign led by Melanesian Solidarity.

They managed to convince youths in the community to quit their bad habits and undergo the rehabilitation programme.

More than 50 criminals and marijuana addicts and growers have quit their bad habits and started to lead normal lives.

The programme will help reduce the rate of criminal activities in Mt Hagen city.

The association will be launched by local MP William Duma soon.

Like this: Like Loading...