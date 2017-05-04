Churches should not be used during election

The Bishop of United Church Bishop of Papuan Islands Region, Rev Leidimo Edoni sent out a circular to all the United Church Pastors not to be associated with intending candidates.

However, on Thursday, April 27 2017, he accompanied Davies Steven with the United Church flag carried with them for his nomination at Esa’ala Station, Milne Bay.

It was witnessed by hundreds of people. Do not use the flag of the United Church to parade your personal political support.

The Church must remain neutral during the election period and pray for God fearing leaders to be elected.

I call on the Moderator of the United Church, Rev Bernard Siae to look into this issue.

Mona Tamatama

