Churches receive K500,000 to combat law, order problems

CHURCHES in the Nipa-Kutubu, Southern Highlands, have received funding from MP Jeffery Komal to continue their work to combat law and order problems.

Komal told The National that the Body of Christ which comprised of different denominations played a crucial role in doing awareness, praying daily for good governance and worked hard to combat law and order problems in the district. He said for this year, K500,000 from district service improvement programme funds was committed for the churches.

“K200,000 was given to the Body of Christ Church, K50,000 to the Tilipe Good News Christian Church in the Nipa Basin LLG to build a bible training college, K50,000 to the Nembi Kingdom Valley in the Poroma LLG to build their local church, K60,000 to the United Church women’s fellowship at Puril, K25,000 to the Kutubu Huttubaiyu Church building at Pimaga and K7000 to Montenda Christian Union Mission Church,” Komal said.

“The only LLG that did not receive funding for church work is Bosave and I would like to advise the Body of Christ to share the K200,000 with some to churches in the LLG.”

He said any outstanding amount from the K500,000 committed for churches would be paid out in the last quarter of this year.

Komal said the Nipa-Kutubu district was known for tribal fights, road blocks, looting and other law and order problems but through the combined work of police and churches, the district has witnessed peace.

The MP has also funded youth activities in the district and urged youths to get involve in church-oriented activities.

“With God, nothing is impossible; youths must always attend church services and be involved in activities that will help them to be better citizens,” he said.

