Churches told to develop youths

By MALUM NALU

GOROKA MP Bire Kimisopa, an elder of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has stressed the need for more youth development with the churches playing a major role in it.

He attended the annual Youth for Christ seminar attended by more than 200 youth members of the SDA church from around the country in Goroka last week.

“As a church, we feel that certain issues in life such as morality cannot be resolved by the Government,” he said.

“You cannot legislate morality, but only God can give a clean heart.

“The church has a mortgage in terms of morality – not only the SDA church but all other churches.

“We have an obligation to not only preach the Word, but live the Word.”

He said the sole purpose of the seminar was to “empower, enrich, nurture and counsel young people in all matters of life”.

“This is in dealing with marriage, money and tackling some of the social issues of society such as HIV/AIDS, corruption and a lot of things the church felt was important.

“It (church) had a role in mentoring and encouraging young people so that they not only know the Word, but they are also doers of the Word.”

