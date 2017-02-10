Churches unite for Christ

By JAMES G. KILA

EVERY Christian denomination should unite to spread the message of the Kingdom of God to the people. There should not be differences amongst the Christian churches.

That was a bold message from the Chairman of the Madang Christian Academy Alois Zale during the opening of a first permanent Four Square Church building at Karkum number one village in Sumgilbar LLG of Sumkar district, Madang province on Sunday, January 15.

“Heaven is a kingdom, it is not about individual churches,” Zale said.

This was an historic occasion because Four Square Church was the very first Pentecostal church to enter the Karkum community which was predominantly Roman Catholic, and the new church opening culminates from endurance in the faith of the Christian believers.

There was friction in the past when the new church denomination set foot at Karkum in 1982. However, the friction is no longer there due to the change in peoples mindsets.

Prior to the opening, Catholics and other Christian denominations showed their solidarity by getting together to contribute food to the Four Square church.

A cow was also contributed with organisers making mumus for the feast that followed the official opening. Everyone got together for a bite to eat.

The colourful event was witnessed by several hundreds of people mainly from sister churches in Madang, Bogia and the mainland Sumkar districts. Guests at the occasion also included Member for Usino-Bundi Anton Yagama, former national governmental head and Madang administrator Clant Alok and Four Square Church Bogia district supervisor, Joe Wakames.

The dedication of the church was conducted by Senior Pastor Joe Wakames.

The new Church was built at the cost of over K29,000 and took a period of four years to complete.

The sole financier of the church building is Collins Yapen, a devout Christian and a budding young businessman who through his own commitment sacrificed his time and effort to complete the project.

His brother Pastor Larry Yapen during the opening also gave an historical account of how the Four Square Church established itself at Karkum village in 1982 through the conversion of faith of his parents.

“It was not an easy road, at the start our church faced stiff opposition and even we had our early church structures burnt to the ground by arsonists,” Pastor Larry said.

The congregation has had to move several times from one location to another to worship, even under the shade of the trees on the beach at Karkum.

All the visiting church pastors and Four had nothing but admiration for Collins Yapen.

“Young man, what you did is very correct because you are building and expanding the kingdom of God on earth,” Zale said.

Pastor Wakame during his address at the dedication encouraged Christians to make it their business to protect the Kingdom of God on earth through worship and keeping firm and active in their faith.

Former Madang administration boss Clant Alok challenged that Christian churches, besides addressing the spiritual needs of the people also had the responsibility to change the physical lives of the people.

Usino-Bundi MP Yagama also reiterated that PNG as a nation needs more God-fearing leaders.

He said there are various qualities that distinguishes a leader from the others and that traits of a true leader includes someone who is honest, trustworthy and God fearing.

“God is watching closely, and when somebody in a responsible position fears God then he is a true leader,” Yagama said.

He said PNG is blessed by the almighty God and there is no excuse why leaders should not be serving him faithfully and in fear of him.

Yagama also encouraged Christians to continue to pray for good leaders.

