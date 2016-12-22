Churches urged to lead

By HELEN TARAWA

CHURCHES have been urged a play a bigger role in addressing sorcery-related offences by stressing to people the importance of their fear of God rather than those practising witchcraft.

Religion, Youth and Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon told The National that the department had to work with the churches to reduce the number of people ending up in prison.

The State-church partnership programme has now been brought under the department.

“This is really a proactive approach. We want to work with churches because one of the big areas is sorcery-related deaths, what the churches role is in addressing this issue,” she said.

“What are churches preaching and their community outreach programmes, what are they like now in our communities, where the focus should be on the fear of God rather than the fear of sorcerers.”

Solomon said the department had the Lukautim Pikinini legislation, disabilities legislation, gender-based violence programmes and children’s programmes.

She said the delivery mechanism was being strengthened between the department, the provinces and districts.

“The gap to us is still from the district to the villages,” she said.

“While the Government continues to strengthen its mechanism, we see churches as the biggest delivery mechanism for us to deliver services right down to the village level.

“We have to work with the churches to reduce also the number of people trying to access health services.

“While we focus on health and education, the department is mindful of the social issues affecting families.”

