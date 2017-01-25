CHW school graduates 39 students

THE St Margaret’s Community Health Workers (CHW) Training School in Northern graduated 39 students last Friday.

It was the 24th graduation ceremony of the school which took place at the St Christopher’s Anglican Church at Resurrection.

School principal Petra Goviro told The National that the training of community health workers took two years to complete.

She said the trainee CHWs did clinical practice and theory, covering 49 modules in total.

“The highlights of the speeches (at the graduation) were focused around CHWs as the front line health workers,” Goviro said.

“The numbers graduated each year is still not enough to meet the health needs of our growing population.

“The Australian government is doing a lot towards filling these gaps by awarding scholarships to CHW students so that there are more health workers being trained,” she said.

Molly Mao is one of the successful recipients of the Australian Awards Scholarship who was trained at the St Mary’s CHW Training School.

Among the guest speakers were Northern Governor Garry Juffa, Nathan Macintosh from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the CEO for Christian Health Services, John Sika.

The celebrant of the dedication service was the primate of Anglican Church of PNG, Archbishop Clyde Igara.

Goviro said the PNG government and Australian government was working together to train more health workers in the province and the country.

