CIC board of directors told to rebuild industry

THE Coffee Industry board of directors has been urged to rebuild the industry.

John Kendiga, acting deputy secretary of policy planning at the Department of Agriculture and Livestock issued the challenge during the swearing in of two board members on Thursday.

“We must take responsibility over the decline in the industry in terms of export volume and benefits to farmers,” he said.

“Let’s put aside our personal differences and politics and work together as a team to rebuild the industry to what it was 20 years ago.”

Jack Kulam from Western Highlands and Peter Hawii from Southern were sworn in by Eastern Highlands Magistrate Gerald Vetunawa.

The ceremony was witnessed by eight directors who were sworn in November, 2014, CIC chief executive officer Charles Dambui, general manager Industry Operations Steven Tumae and company secretary/lawyer Wilma Banake-Agusave.

The two members yet to be sworn in are Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Trade and Industry and Secretary of Treasury. Dambui said the board and management were only as good as what it could do for the 2.5 million-plus coffee farmers.

