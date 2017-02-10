CIC exports thousands of bags of coffee annually

THE coffee industry produces and exports 800,000 to 900,000 bags annually, an official says.

Coffee Industry Corporation industry operations division general manager Steven Tumae said coffee generated between K600 million to K700 million annually.

Tumae said PNG’s coffee exports from January to December last year totalled 1,133,180 bags generating K646,850,375 for industry players.

He made the statement during the signing of an agreement last Thursday for the establishment of a reserve police unit in the CIC.

“On behalf of the CIC, representing over three million beneficiaries from coffee and other major players in this industry, from coffee farmers and growers all the way to blocks holders, plantations, processors and exporters, I must proudly express that today (last Thursday) is an important occasion for CIC,” Tumae said.

He thanked Police Commissioner Gari Baki for his allowing organisations such as CIC to help in the fight against crime.

Like this: Like Loading...