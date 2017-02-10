CIC to grow more coffee under strategic plan

THE Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) says its strategic plan under the Government’s Vision 2050 is to grow more coffee towards producing an average of six million bags of coffee by the year 2030.

CIC’s industry operations division general manager Steven Tumae said this would mean coffee alone would be generating more than K6 billion annually (based on current coffee prices on the world market).

He said this during signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last week between Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and CIC for the establishment of a reserve police unit in CIC.

However, Tumae said to achieve the target, a cohesive and unified approach by both the police and CIC is the way forward.

“With a reserve police unit established, CIC can now have some teeth to ably complement its operations more confidently and in a safe working environment,” Tumae said.

“I can assure the commissioner and the police fraternity generally that pursuant to Clause 5.2 of the MOA, CIC is prepared to embrace this reserve police concept through facilitation of whatever resources and personnel it has to fully implement the terms and conditions of this MOA.

“I am confident that CIC’s enforcement of rules and regulations under the CIC Act would be boosted in terms of its inbuilt and strengthened police manpower that would carry out most normal police tasks and duties required.”

