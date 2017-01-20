CIC lauds road plan

THE PNG coffee industry welcomes the Government initiative through the Asian Development Bank to upgrade the Highlands Highway to international standards.

Coffee Industry Corporation chief executive Charles Dambui said the highway was the economic lifeline for coffee growers, processors and exporters.

“To operate the coffee business efficiently and effectively, a better road infrastructure network is the way forward,” he said.

He said market efficiency could be improved and financial returns maximised through good roads.

“We want to see road infrastructure improvement programme benefit the entire economic corridors via road networks,” he said.

Meanwhile, PNG exporters council representative John Edwards said while the industry was happy with the Government’s efforts to look into fixing the national highway, there were a lot more businesses being affected by the deteriorating road conditions.

Trans Wonderland operations manager Simon Pariakua said the condition of the highway was affecting the business in terms of delayed deliveries, wear and tear on trucks and the security of the cargo.

“We are at the mercy of the looters when carting foodstuff, coffee, etc. The pressure on the truckies to deliver materials and goods for important economical projects like Exxon’s LNG project and Oil Search Limited are beyond what the road infrastructure can support.”

Like this: Like Loading...