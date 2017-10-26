CIC reports rise in borer-infested gardens

THE number of coffee berry borer-infested gardens in the Eastern Highlands has increased to 267 from the 12 identified in March this year, according to the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC).

The total area infested with the pest in the province is around 380 hectares. Only 71.9 ha have been rehabilitated.

Coffee Industry Corporationchief executive Charles Dambui said rehabilitation and awareness efforts must continue.

He welcomed the government’s allocation of K5 million towards the eradication campaign in the supplementary budget.

“The K5 million allocation is basically to start mobilising labour, tools, chemicals and conducting awareness to contain and manage the spread of CBB,” he said.

He said the corporation was expecting more funding support in the 2018 national budget to be tabled in Parliament next month.

Dr Mark Kenny, the general manager for the Research, Growers Services Division, said the infested gardens in Jiwaka had increased to 24 from the initial nine, covering an area of 26.4 ha.

In Eastern Highlands, many smallholder gardens including plantations are now infested with CBB.

In Jiwaka, all infested gardens belonged to smallholders except for two coffee blocks at Tolu and Waghi Clothes.

