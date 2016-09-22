Circuits preparing for women’s conference

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Chimbu is gearing up for a women’s conference at Muaina Secondary School next week.

Women’s coordinator for the district Mala Bal commended efforts by Christians in East Chimbu’s five circuits for uniting and working together to ensure the event was a success.

“Evangelical Lutheran Church faithfuls throughout East Chimbu are now working around the clock to ensure everything is prepared before the conference resumes,” she said.

Bal said the conference would be held at the Muaina Secondary School grounds and many Christians were looking forward to the event.

“Many people are willing to help and have pledged to assist us with garden food and other necessary items that would be needed to run the conference,” she said.

Bal said the Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Chimbu would also be hosting the national synod, which was a bigger event, on a later date.

“We also thank Muaina Secondary’s administration for allowing us to use the school facilities to host the event,” she said.

The church’s head bishop, Rev Jack Urame, will attend the conference.

The last women’s conference was held in Boana Circuit of Morobe in 2014.

Related