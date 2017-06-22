Circular economy encouraged for Pacific tourism

A CIRCULAR economy may benefit the tourism sector in the Pacific, according to South Pacific Tourism Organisation chief executive officer Chris Cocker.

He recently attended the World Circular Economy Forum in Helsinki, Finland.

He said European countries were at the forefront of the shift towards a circular economy “with a number of countries passing relevant legislation on resource recycling and reuse and setting national targets on waste reduction as well as water management”.

“While the concept has been in Europe for many years, it is not widely understood and embraced by many businesses as yet,” Cocker said. “And it remains a challenge today to change the mindset of businesses to adopt a circular mindset.

“Through the forum, Europe is sharing the circular economy mindset with the world with the hope that countries will move towards circular economies in the near future.”

With the key focus on sustainable economic growth, “the circular economy is regenerative by design and moves away from the traditional take-make-dispose model to retain as much value as possible from resources, products, parts and materials”, he said.

The circular economy model creates a system that allows for long life, optional reuse, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling.

The innovative approach is considered ideal for tourism stakeholders in the Pacific.

