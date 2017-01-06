Citizens told to write will

By TABITHA NERO

CITIZENS have been advised to write a will to stop family members from fighting over their properties when they die.

“We are encouraging people to write a will because when they are dead their widows and especially their children become victims,” Public Curator Jacob Popuna told The National yesterday.

He made the statement after noting the increase of abuse towards widows and orphans by relatives of the deceased.

“The relatives are chasing the widows and the children out, the brothers of the deceased are chasing them out to the streets. This is not good,” he said.

“Is it proper to fight against widows and children?

“As you can see in the newspapers, people are now going into extra-marital affairs and producing kids on the street.

“So parents must write a will, so that it makes our job easier and their relatives’ job easier, and that we won’t go into fights or confrontations.”

He stressed the importance of having a will and encouraged all to have a will especially those who have an existing bank account.

“I want to encourage all public servants, business people or anyone to write a will.

“Because when you are dead and gone, your children are the ones who are going to be victims.

“I’m going to try my best but at the end of the day I’ve got my limitations.”

Popuna said the relevant forms were available in any Public Curator’s office in the country. Lawyers from his office will provide free legal advice on how to write a will.

“Private lawyers will charge K1500 to K2000 to do a will, but you can come to our office and we will do it free for you.

“I encourage both males and females and every citizens to write a will,” Popuna said.

