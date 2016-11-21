City authority must act

I WAS shocked to read about the Wards Strip Demonstration School in this newspaper (The National, Nov 16). Why can’t the city authorities stop these shops, kai bars, garages, fuel and stations that are built in public areas? Why can’t people in responsible positions support such important infrastructure development issues and immediately address them. These are our children under the hot sun. Let us show respect for ourselves as Papua New Guineans and not be ridiculed by so many external reasons that we miss the good intentions.

Concerned resident, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...