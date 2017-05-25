City betel nut ban was the right move

THOSE who were criticising the NCD Governor on the betel nut ban should be living in their villages and not in town or cities.

Port Moresby is the capital of PNG and must be kept clean all the time.

Foreigners coming into the country opinion of PNG will be based on what they observe in NCD.

See for yourself, Manu Auto Port and Gordon market, there’s betel but spit all over the place.

And it’s cheap campaign for other candidates to use betel nut ban as a tool to campaign against Powes Parkop.

Let me say here, you are the blind leader, you are the one who will turn NCD down if you win the seat.

People should not to listen to campaigns like that.

We want to hear about how you will improve based on what the current governor has initiated.

Nomex D

POM

