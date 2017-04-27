City bodybuilding seeks sponsors

BY MELTON PAIS

THE National Capital District Bodybuilding Association has included three women competitors in their squad, who are currently training at the Murray Barracks Gym in Port Moresby.

Former Mr PNG, Lucas Wemin and five other male bodybuilders formed the association and are training in preparation for the National Bodybuilding Championships in Minj, Jiwaka, from May 27-29. President Canny Cooper said his main concern was securing funds to cover the team’s training and travel expenses. He said the association had been revived recently, with new management in place but they had no funds.

“After the 2015 Pacific Games, the PNG Olympic Committee instructed us to register the association with the IPA and IRC and we did,” Cooper said.

“We struggled to get sponsors and Goodman Fielders agreed to back the association.”

He said the association planned to seek long-term sponsorship. Willing sponsors can contact Kom on 79879646 or email jacobkom187@gmail.com.

Team NCD: Men – Canny Cooper Under-70kg, Lucas Wemin U75kg, Nathan Keove U80kg, Samson Yaah, Simon Gausini U90kg, Roland Hauwu U98kg; Women – Giwai Sakarias U52kg, Serah Martin U52kg, Jane Apleo U58kg.

