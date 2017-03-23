City corporate netball team set for Qld Games

By HUXLEY LOVAI

THE Private Companies Netball Competition has selected a team to represent it at the Queensland Corporate Games to be held in Brisbane from May 19-21.

The team consists of players selected from the recently-concluded PCNC competition, which featured the best netball talent from the corporate sector in the nation’s capital.

The team has been in training for the past two weeks at the Rita Flynn Netball Courts under the supervision of former PNG Pepes coach Annie Iamo.

As a corporate competition, the PCNC views its participation in the QCG as an indication of the direction and standards that the competition wishes to uphold.

The Queensland Games will give the PCNC players the opportunity to represent the competition and the country on the international stage. President Kori Toua Navuru told The National that the competition wanted to move away from its participation in Masters netball competitions.

“PCNC in the past has sent teams to Masters netball competitions in the Gold Coast and Cairns. This is the first time for us to send a team to a corporate games event.

“As PCNC is a corporate competition we want to compete in the relevant tournaments,” Toua said.

