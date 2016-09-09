City cricket finals on

THE ITI Port Moresby Cricket Association competition ends with the premier grade and women’s grand finals at Amini Park tomorrow.

In the men’s premier grade final, Swire Shipping Hoods and IBS Poreporena face-off in a battle of the-best-of-the-city taking on the-best-of-Rigo.

The teams met two weeks ago in the first semifinal, with Hoods wining comfortably by 28 runs.

Hoods appear to have the edge, with their experienced duo of batsman Rodney Maha and paceman Hitolo Areni, playing decisive innings in the semifinals when it mattered most to book the first grand final spot.

Steven Eno, Nigel Boge, Timothy Mou and Mea Nao have been excellent recruits, while Vivian Maha has been effective with the ball.

Poreporena will rely upon the explosive Raho Sam, classy Kapena Arua and young Tom Willie to lead their batting, while Raymond Haoda and Loa Nou head an impressive bowling attack, backed by spinners Raho Sam and Vagi Boko.

Hoods last played in a grand final in 2002, while Poreporena have not featured in a premiership decider since 2012.

It should be an exciting tussle with the match expected to go down to the wire.

The team that can hold their composure in the pressure situations should come out winners in the end.

In the women’s final, traditional rivals from Hanuabada, Dulux United and Poreporena, meet once again for the top honours.

It will be their third consecutive meeting since 2013, with United victorious on the last two occasions.

Poreporena edged United in the round robin matches during the season in last-over thrillers, however United booked the first grand final spot with an easy win in their semifinal encounter.

National representatives Helen Buruka, Kari Seura, Sibona Jimmy and Mairi Tom, along with veteran Ura Rigana, carry the weight of their team’s expectations.

For Poreporena, however, it is the opposite, with their sole international Brenda Tau supported by experienced hands Mebo Ipi, Bede Morea and Varoi Morea, holding the key to their team’s chances.

This should be another close encounter as has been the case in the previous finals between the archrivals.

United are going for their fourth straight premiership, while Poreporena are hoping to secure that elusive premiership flag. The women’s game starts at 9.30am while the men’s final is at 1pm.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary band from Kila Barracks, Taikone, Moresby South, will provide the entertainment and play the national anthem before both games.

The presentation will be held after the men’s final.

