City cricket heads into second round

THE International Training Institute Cricket season is well underway with the completion of the first Tony Elly match followed by two premier matches last weekend.

The premier grade will continue with round two matches this weekend.

Reserve grade and Under-18s begin this weekend with matches to be played at the new-look Bisini cricket oval, Vabukori, Tubusereia and a new oval out at the IBS property at 11-Mile.

With a limited number of grounds, matches have been squeezed in to ensure the season is completed by end of August.

The loss of Colts Ground, Hubert Murray Stadium field 2 and KCC oval has severely affected this season’s draws with POMCA having to knock back teams due to the limited number of ovals.

Clubs will have to ensure they have transport arranged in advance for those playing out at 11-Mile and Tubusereia.

Women and juniors (U15 boys, U13 boys and U11 boys) competition will start Sat, May 13.

Season draws for premiers, reserve grade and U18s can be found on CricHQ.

Draws for women and the juniors will be available this week.

The new POMCA team are looking to making the premier cricket competition in the country a more professional one by teaming up with CricHQ to have draws, results and stats available online.

