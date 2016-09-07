City designing more new roads, engineer says

MORE new roads are being planned in Port Moresby to create greater accessibility to the people, National Capital District Commission senior design engineer Ravu Frank says.

“There are roads we are currently designing from 9-Mile to 15-mile. From there, we are designing a four-lane road to connect it to Bautama. And there is the 9-Mile road in Bushwara that comes out at Dogura then connects to Taurama,” he said.

“The idea is to make populated areas in Port Moresby connected in a convenient way for residents and also for commerce.

Then there is the proposed 9-Mile to Laloki bridge too.” Frank told The National that the proposed road works for the city were aligned with the Urban Development Plans that had been developed.

“The main philosophy or framework behind our designs is to provide an outer-ring road with another layer of ring roads.

“Then, in the various junctions and strategic areas, there is the potential to create commercial hubs within the city,” Frank said.

“It’s a logical approach to city designing and makes sense cause your free up the centre of the city and provide commercial hubs in these places to cater for the population.

“That is basically what is covered in the Urban Development Plan.”

