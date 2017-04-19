City expansion claiming homes

IN 1992, I bought off a piece of land at Two-Four (2-4) Saraga Village-6 Mile along Magi Highway from the recognised customary principle landowners there.

Between 1992 and by 2016, I had developed that piece of land and built a permanent three bedroom house and a tucker box and raised all my four kids there.

Last year, our ‘home’ was among the many ‘homes’ that were demolished by rapid expansion and development of the city of Port Moresby.

Now my family and I are homeless and have nowhere to go for shelter and refuge.

I cannot afford to rent accommodation for my large family as I am not a business man.

I am a serving public servant and have contributed in one way or another to the overall development of this beautiful country of ours called PNG.

I have done no wrong to anyone.

Victim of Port Moresby City

Exclusive Development and

Pro-Advocate for Inclusive

Development,

BMK

