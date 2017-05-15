City expects crime hike

By JUNIOR UKAHA

POLICE in Lae are expecting a surge in crime in the city following a mass breakout by prisoners at Buimo last Friday.

Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr said out of the 77 who escaped, 17 were shot dead and three were recaptured.

He warned city residents to be on the lookout for the 57 still on the run as he expects an increase in criminal activities in the city.

The 77 dashed for freedom around 11am on Friday. Details of how they escaped were not clear.

“I anticipate an increase in criminal activities in the city with these people on the run,” Wagambie said.

“I call on the public to think about their safety and be vigilant.

“They (escapees) are a threat to the community.”

Wagambie said police last year had worked hard to recapture prisoners after 87 escaped from that prison. They are now facing the mammoth task again.

Wagambie urged the public to assist them to recapture the escapees.

Police have also warned business houses in the city to tighten security in their premises.

Wagambie said criminals on the run usually teamed up with gangs to commit crime.

Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Northern Region John Kale said police would work with prison authorities to recapture the inmates.

