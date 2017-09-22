City firm donates beddings to Hanuabada fire victims

By LUKE KAMA

DONATIONS in cash and kind are still pouring in for Hanuabada villagers who lost their homes and properties in a recent fire.

Yesterday, Pacific Foam Limited donated 100 mattress and pillows to assist the fire victims.

During the presentation, the firm’s business development manager, Rose Hall, said that the tragedy was an unfortunate situation for the Motuan villagers.

“We feel for the Hanuabada people but we cannot replace everything they lost,” Hall said.

“But we believe all help given will go a long way towards helping the victims rebuild their lives.”

Villager Kamea Uea, who is coordinating relief efforts on the ground, thanked the firm for its assistance.

“The business community has been very helpful at this unfortunate time,” Uea said.

“We appreciate all the help that has been given. It makes a difference.”

