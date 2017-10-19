City Hall to help fund Suburban finals

PORT Moresby Suburban Rugby League chairman Bosky Koke says the competition will receive funding for their finals.

He said they expected to get K200,000 from the National Capital District Commission promised by Governor Powes Parkop earlier this year.

“We have received a favourable response from the governor’s office and the Suburban league management is excited because we’ve been assured that the our grand final this weekend would be funded,” Koke said.

“The league has been running on an ad hoc basis this season because of lack of funds but we hope to finish off on a good note.”

Koke called on the city’s other local MPs in Moresby North West’s Sir Mekere Morauta and North East MP John Kaupa to back the competition as it involved youth from both their electorates.

“If our leaders can step in and help we would really appreciate it.”

The Suburban rugby league grand finals take place on Oct 29.

