City men’s softball resumes

PORT Moresby men’s softball competition resume on Sunday after a two-week recess over the Christmas and New Year period.

The opening match on diamond one sees the United Brothers take on Manalos.

Manalos have yet to find a workable combination between the pitcher’s mound and backstop since the season started, and the blue and whites should have their measure.

Manalos though are unpredictable and will not go down quietly.

Brothers’ seasoned campaigners Dick Bart Jr, Gerard Pokanau, Adrian Chan and others would still have to work overtime to see off Manalos.

In the second game, the Douglas Paak-coached Defence should find the going relatively easy against David Manning’s Saints.

Saints, who are in their debut season, would do well to beat however that outcome seems unlikely.

The Bears, with the return of Conzie Bais to his old team, and the support of hurler Anslem Bunbun, should be the boost the grizzlies need to edge PNG Power.

Former premiers and national club title holder PNG Power have looked shaky at times and this will be their acid test.

The Isikel brothers, Danny and Junior, will lead the men from Hohola.

The main game on Sunday should be a thriller as competition leaders Yokomo face a fired-up Gazelle.

The star-studded side are looking hot and are ready to defend the title.

The Kouze brothers, Cliffy (pitcher) and Tomu (backstop) would be the key for Yokomo and would be backed by Zale brothers, Micah and Taki, while Paul Bogan, David Upaupa and Ronald Meli are expected to feature as well.

Gazelle’s Gaby Pamel and Junior Totil are the men expected to lead the charge of the antelopes.

Meanwhile, the women’s competition which also starts this weekend, will have Wantoks going up against Mariners and United Sisters facing off against Stingers in the opening round of competition for this year on diamonds one and two respectively on Saturday.

