City Mission gets K1000-plus worth of paint from Taubmans

THE City Mission PNG head office in Port Moresby received over K1000 worth of paint donated by Taubsmans Ltd on Tuesday.

City Mission CEO, Pastor Ronald Brown said he was deeply grateful for the initiative Taubsmans had taken to paint the City Mission main office.

Brown said the local office for Port Moresby operations was undergoing renovations with the establishment of a corporate central office that included accounting functions and a centralised payroll.

The changes were needed to make the office more efficient with the resources it had, Brown said.

Taubsmans chief executive Narin Raju said the company was proud to support City Mission because it worked hard to make differences in the lives of the disadvantaged. Having been told by Brown that the painting of the office was done by City Mission PNG-sponsored students, Raju said with the Taubmans mission statement “Inspire With Colours” he hoped Taubmans helped not only people who were part of the City Mission but also those that had done the painting.

“I hope that in the future as we get more opportunities with companies that look for painters, we can give some of them the opportunity to earn a living out of the skills that they acquired here.

“You give people and children support, and shelter them from the harsh world out there.

“We are grateful and privileged to support your organisation because by doing so, we also get to have a hand in the missions City Mission PNG carries out,” Raju said.

City Mission Papua New Guinea is a faith-based charity organisation that has been operating in PNG since 1993.

Its main aim is to house, feed and offer spiritual direction to troubled young men.

It also provides a women and children’s shelter for those who are affected by gender-based violence and child abuse.

