City needs better public toilets

THE comment in the Eye Witness section of The National on Thursday March 16 about the Hohola overhead bridge being used as a public toilet is disgusting.

So is the use of the existing toilets in front of RH supermarket by desperate and unscrupulous market “authorities” as accommodation quarters and for preparing lamb flaps and other foodstuff to sell at the market.

This issue was raised in the media in October last year for NCDC and health authorities to address but nothing has changed.

The public toilets must be made available for people to use to help solve the indiscriminate dumping of human wastes in the vicinity of the market area including the overhead foot bridge.

The health risks to the public from the food prepared from this unhygienic “kitchen” cannot be overstated nor ignored.

Hohola Resident

March

